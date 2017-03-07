Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Elk Grove council meets
The Elk Grove City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. Among the topics to be discussed is the allocation of turnover vouchers in the Housing Choice Voucher program. Go to www.elkgrovecity.org for more information.
Review park project plans
The first public open house to review initial design plans for the Rocklin Adventures at Quarry Park project is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Rocklin City Council Chambers, 3970 Rocklin Road. City Manager Rick Horst and Legacy Family Adventures, the eventual park operator, will speak. Preliminary site layouts and drawings will be available for review by the public. Go to www.rocklin.ca.us for more information.
Mental health to be discussed
Yolo County Neighborhood Court hosts a presentation on “Mental Health Systems” from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Davis Police Department, 2600 Fifth St. Sandra Sigrist, Adult and Aging branch director director of the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency, will be the presenter. Go to www.yoloda.org/nc for more information.
Talk with Davis law enforcers
Davis police officers and staff hosts in a Taco Talks event from 6 to 8 p.m. at Taqueria El Burrito, 223 F St. Residents are invited to ask questions, air concerns and meet law enforcement personnel.
