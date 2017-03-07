‘A Day Without a Woman’ to spotlight women’s impact on society

Sacramento City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby announced that her City Hall office will be closed Wednesday as Ashby, in a show of solidarity with women across the country, participates in the one-day event “A Day Without a Woman.”
Organizers of the January Women’s March are calling for women to take Wednesday off and not to spend money, except at women-owned businesses, to demonstrate their economic strength and impact on American society. They encourage women to wear red to signify love and sacrifice.
The event coincides with the U.N.-designated International Women’s Day.
“We recognize that people have varying degrees of ability to participate, and that supporting women on this day will look different depending on your obligations,” states a news release issued by Ashby’s office.
Although Ashby’s City Hall office will be closed, her staff will be available to constituents. They will start their day at 9 a.m. at Bella Bru Café, a local female-owned business, the news release said.
Women, whether working or taking the day off, can show their support during a Women’s Lunch Rally sponsored by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus from noon to 1 p.m. on the east steps of the state Capitol.
In Nevada County, several activities are planned to highlight the power of women in the local economy and recognize women-owned business in rural counties, according to a news release from Indivisible Women Nevada County, local organizers of the day’s event. Activities will begin at 10 a.m. at Robinson Plaza in Nevada City, featuring activists, spoken word artist and musicians.
Osborn Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City will hold a silent auction from noon to 7 p.m. to support Women of Worth, a local organization that aids victims of domestic violence.
Seeking to offer something for everyone, including pet lovers, a Dogs Support Their Moms Dog Walk, will be held at 4 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod St., in Nevada City.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments