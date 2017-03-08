Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Input sought on superintendent search
Input from parents, students and the community is sought at a town-hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank High School, 3500 Florin Road. Participants are invited to provide comments on what they would like to see in a new Sacramento City Unified School District superintendent. Refreshments and interpreters will be provided. Go to www.scusd.edu/superintendent-search for more information.
New produce food truck debuts
The Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services will roll out its Produce for All Food Truck, then distribute fresh produce. The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. at Arcade Church, 3927 Marconi Ave. The food distribution is at 10 a.m. Go to www.sacramentofoodbank.org for more information.
SMUD event for seniors
The Sacramento Municipal Utility District hosts Celebrating Our Seniors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SMUD Customer Service Center, 6301 S St., Sacramento. The event features a variety of home improvement workshop and a resource fair. Attendance is free, but registration is requested. Call 916-732-6738 or go to smud.org/workshops for more information.
Citrus Heights council meets
The Citrus Heights City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 6360 Fountain Square Drive. Among the items to be discussed is the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Funding. Go to www.citrusheights.net for more information.
Expert will discuss region’s topography
“Life in the Confluence: A Talk with Andrew McLeod” will examine the natural and unnatural history of local topography at 6:30 p.m. at Franklin Community Library, 10055 Franklin High Road, Elk Grove. The free talk will focus on the rivers and basins that are in and around Sacramento. Go to www.saclibrary.org/Locations/Franklin for more information.
Marine Corps band joins CSUS groups
The Marine Corps All-Star Jazz Band joins Sacramento State’s jazz ensembles for an 8 p.m. concert the university’s Music Recital Hall in Capistrano Hall, 6000 J St. Go to www.csus.edu/music for more information.
Boat Show at Cal Expo
The 2017 Sacramento Boat Show and Off Road Exposition begins a four-day run Thursday at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento. The event features the latest boat models and accessories, including wakeboard boats, tournament ski boats, fishing boats, family runabouts and pontoon boats. Event times are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Go to sacramentoboatshow.com for more information.
