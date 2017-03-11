Sacramento city suite at Golden 1 Center: Benefit or boondoggle?

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop Pause

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

0:28 Duck goes 'Quackers' over Placer deputy

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

2:03 Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva meet for first time after separation

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

5:01 Sacramento surgeon puts pieces together on separated Sandoval twins

4:16 A long journey and a dream come true, but future challenges for Sandoval family

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped