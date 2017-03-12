Local

March 12, 2017 4:00 PM

Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.

1) Citrus Heights police: Too quick to shoot?

Police officers in the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights fatally shoot people at a higher rate than any force in California, a Bee investigation has found.

Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting

Hunter Todd, 20, once a promising trail runner, was shot to death by a Citrus Heights police officer in 2013. Citrus Heights paid the young man's parents a $2 million settlement. The parents pressed unsuccessfully for the FBI to investigate how Todd died.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence responds to Bee investigation

Police Chief Ron Lawrence, who took over the force in October from former chief Christopher Boyd, said he has reviewed the shootings in question.

Andrew Seng The Sacramento Bee

2) Sacramento city suite at Golden 1 Center: Benefit or boondoggle?

As of Friday afternoon, the city had reported awarding about 1,700 tickets to 79 events at Golden 1 Center, mostly for Kings games but also concerts by McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi and others, according to reports filed by the city.

3) Granite Bay doctor is disciplined over groping allegations

A Granite Bay physician accused of groping three female patients has been placed on five years’ probation by the Medical Board of California, according to an order that took effect this week.

4) A talker: Hey Forktown, what’s for dinner, a mystery meal of Sacramento identity?

Fly over the newly branded water tower

The water tower off Interstate 5 near the Pocket/Greenhaven exit now says "America's Farm-to-Fork Capital" instead of "City of Trees."

Drone video by Carl Costas, Special to The Bee. Produced by Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee

5) Popular on Twitter: Mayor says Old Sacramento needs more splash. Is it time for a new name, too?

Old town business leaders are making a new push to turn the area into a bigger draw year-round, the kind of place locals will frequent even when the in-laws aren’t in town. And they’ve picked up an energetic new friend down the block at City Hall.

Mayor walks the plank in Old Sacramento

Mayor Darrell Steinberg and old town business leaders say they want to turn the area into a bigger draw year-round – the kind of place Northern Californians will come to even when the in-laws aren’t in town.

Tony Bizjak tbizjak@sacbee.com

6) Popular on Facebook: Searching for quality, late-night eats? These six Sacramento-area places won’t disappoint

Here’s a guide to late-night dining at Chando’s Cantina, the West Sacramento Burgers and Brew and four other local restaurants.

7) Popular on video: Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps

Before year’s end, a century-old downtown Sacramento bank building will open to the public as a culinary palace, offering perhaps a dozen distinct cuisines and more than 70 beers on tap.

Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps

The century-old downtown Sacramento D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J streets is being transformed into a culinary palace, offering perhaps a dozen distinct cuisines and more than 70 beers on tap. The extensive reworking of the historic building is be

Photography by Randall Benton/Video by Sue Morrow

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence responds to Bee investigation

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos