Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) Citrus Heights police: Too quick to shoot?
Police officers in the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights fatally shoot people at a higher rate than any force in California, a Bee investigation has found.
2) Sacramento city suite at Golden 1 Center: Benefit or boondoggle?
As of Friday afternoon, the city had reported awarding about 1,700 tickets to 79 events at Golden 1 Center, mostly for Kings games but also concerts by McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi and others, according to reports filed by the city.
3) Granite Bay doctor is disciplined over groping allegations
A Granite Bay physician accused of groping three female patients has been placed on five years’ probation by the Medical Board of California, according to an order that took effect this week.
4) A talker: Hey Forktown, what’s for dinner, a mystery meal of Sacramento identity?
5) Popular on Twitter: Mayor says Old Sacramento needs more splash. Is it time for a new name, too?
Old town business leaders are making a new push to turn the area into a bigger draw year-round, the kind of place locals will frequent even when the in-laws aren’t in town. And they’ve picked up an energetic new friend down the block at City Hall.
6) Popular on Facebook: Searching for quality, late-night eats? These six Sacramento-area places won’t disappoint
Here’s a guide to late-night dining at Chando’s Cantina, the West Sacramento Burgers and Brew and four other local restaurants.
7) Popular on video: Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps
Before year’s end, a century-old downtown Sacramento bank building will open to the public as a culinary palace, offering perhaps a dozen distinct cuisines and more than 70 beers on tap.
