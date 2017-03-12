Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting Pause

0:28 Duck goes 'Quackers' over Placer deputy

0:58 SUV crashes through Sacramento County Main Jail lobby

1:10 Girfriend of assaulted Uber and Lyft driver speaks out

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

0:41 Car windows smashed overnight in south Sacramento neighborhood

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:21 Sacramento cop's drug arrest follows investigation stemming from Oct. 13 tip

1:04 Man dies after plane crash at Oakdale airport