Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Empty Bowls fundraiser
River City Food Bank hopes to raise more than $220,000 to boost awareness in the fight against hunger in Sacramento County during its Empty Bowls event Monday and Tuesday at the Sacramento Convention Center, 1400 J St. On Monday, soup will be served from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., along with wine, appetizers, breads and dessert. Cost is $70. Two luncheon seatings are planned Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., when soup, bread, cookies and beverages will be offered. Cost is $30. All attendees can select one of more than 1,600 handmade bowls donated by professional potters, glass artists, wood turners and students. According to event organizers, more than 1,500 people attended the fundraiser in 2016 and more than $200,000 was raised. Go to rcfb.webconnex.com/emptybowls for more information.
Poetry Out Loud at Capitol
The final rounds of the 12th annual California Poetry Out Loud State Finals are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Senate Chambers at the state Capitol. Sponsored by the California Arts Council, the competition began with 35,000 high school students in 44 California counties participating. One winner will qualify for the national finales, scheduled April 24-26 in Washington, D.C. Go to www.cac.ca.gov/initiatives/pol.php for more information.
Patel is Mondavi Center speaker
Writer and activist Raj Patel is featured in this year’s Campus Community Book Project at the Mondavi Center in Davis. His talk will include steps to regain control of the global food economy, stop the exploitation of farmers and consumers, and rebalance global sustenance, according to a press release. He is the author of “Stuffed and Starved: The Hidden Battle for the World Food System.” The event starts at 8 p.m.
Kings host Magic
The Sacramento Kings play the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
