Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Input sought on superintendent search
The Sacramento City Unified School District is hosting its latest meeting to seek community input in the district’s superintendent search. The meeting is 6-8 p.m. at American Legion Senior High, 3801 Broadway. Board representatives and district staff are to attend. Notes from previous meetings are available at www.scusd.edu/pod/superintendent-search-community-input.
Jazz legends honored at Mondavi
The works of Jelly Roll Morton and George Gershwin are highlighted at a Davis concert by pianist Aaron Diehl and singer Cecile McLorin Salvant. Both timeless classics and little-known gems from the musical legends will be presented. The $25 event starts at 8 p.m. at the Mondavi Center, 501 Alumni Lane in Davis.
Empty Bowls holds fundraiser
The River City Food Bank’s largest fundraising event continues with two luncheons that include free handmade bowls for guests. The $30 lunches, at the Sacramento Convention Center in downtown Sacramento, consist of soup from local restaurants, bread, cookies and beverages. Last year’s Empty Bowls event was attended by more than 1,500 people and raised more than $200,000. For more information, call 916-446-2627.
