Efforts to rescue sea lion from Vacaville canal called off for night

Vacaville police report that efforts to rescue a sea lion from a canal off Leisure Town Road have been called off for the night.
The sea lion, dubbed Leisure for the nearby roadway, was spotted Tuesday morning, drawing onlookers who lined up along the bridge overlooking the canal. The animal was seen in the waters of Ulatis Creek in the morning, but by afternoon it had retreated into a drainage pipe, according to a Vacaville Police Department Facebook post
Representatives of the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito arrived to try to rescue the sea lion, but attempts failed and effort ceased at nightfall.
An Associated Press story reported that Marine Mammal Center personnel plan to return to the canal Wednesday.
