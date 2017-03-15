Wayward Vacaville sea lion swimming in creek once more

The wayward sea lion of Vacaville is on the move again.
An animal services official spotted the sea lion Tuesday morning in Vacaville and contacted The Marine Mammal Center, according to spokesman Giancarlo Rulli.
Vacaville police officers, fire officials and more than a dozen Marine Mammal Center responders tried unsuccessfully for hours to flush the animal out of a drainage pipe. The rescue was called off for nightfall and resumed Wednesday.
The sea lion, dubbed Leisure for his swim in the water near Leisure Town Road, appeared again Wednesday morning and began swimming with some speed down Ulatis Creek.
Sea Lion stuck in an enclosed area in Ulatis creek in Vacaville-video courtesy of Heather Pierce @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/v1aQiiJWkL— Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) March 14, 2017
It's unclear how the sea lion got into the stream. The closest body of water is the Sacramento River, about 50 miles north. But experts at the center believe the animal likely traveled up the river, took a wrong turn and followed a series of agricultural ditches and waterways to get to the canal.
"Although this is a rare location for a rescue call, this animal is in very good body condition and active, so we are hoping it just made a wrong turn," said Dr. Cara Field, staff veterinarian at The Marine Mammal Center. "Our hope is that the animal makes his way back out of the pipe on his own so we can attempt another rescue."
Officials want to rescue the animal and take it to the center in Sausalito to be evaluated.
The mammal, believed to be a young male, is fat and looks healthy and seems to be enjoying his adventure, Rulli said.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments