Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Planned utility rates to be discussed
The city of Roseville Environmental Department is hosting a community meeting at 4 p.m. to inform customers about proposed utility rate increases for water, wastewater and solid waste service. The meeting takes place at Martha Riley Library, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd. According to Roseville officials, the city plans to present the rate proposal to the Public Utilities Commission on March 28 and at a public hearing at the city City Council on May 3. For more information, residents can call 916-774-5200 or go to www.roseville.ca.us.
Night Highway 160 work in Delta
The state Department of Transportation is alerting motorists about an ongoing emergency maintenance project on Highway 160 in the Delta. Work will switch to the nighttime beginning Thursday. Crews will be doing grinding and overlay paving on the highway, according to Caltrans. One-way traffic control will continue and 20-minute traffic delays are expected as workers move north on Highway 160 to south of Highway 12. Motorists are urged to choose an alternate route to avoid these delays and to expect extended travel times, Caltrans reports.
Film showcases 78 rpm collector
The film “Desperate Man Blues” will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Verge Center for the Arts, 625 St., Sacramento. The movie tells the story of Joseph E. Bussard Jr., a self-proclaimed king of record collectors. Bussard Jr.’s claim to fame is his vast collection of 78 rpm recordings of country, blues, jazz, cajun and gospel music. Doors open at 7 p.m. Go to www.vergeart.com/attend/ for more information.
Free noon concert at college
The FLC Commercial Music Ensemble will perform a free concert of songs by Led Zeppelin, John Legend, John Lennon and many other artists from noon to 1 p.m. in the Community Room at Folsom Lake College, 10 College Parkway, Folsom. Go to www.flc.losrios.edu/academics/music for more information.
