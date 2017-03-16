Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

Revelry this weekend downtown
College basketball fans and St. Patrick’s Day revelers will flood the downtown Sacramento area Friday and into the weekend. NCAA men’s basketball tournament games will be played Friday and Sunday at Golden 1 Center. For complete coverage, go to sacbee.com/sports. There are also many St. Patrick’s Day events downtown and in the region, including a parade at 1 p.m. Saturday in Old Sacramento. Go to http://sacb.ee/9bSr for more information.
I-80 pavement repair east of Truckee
The state Department of Transportation advises motorists that pavement repair work is scheduled for a section of westbound Interstate 80 east of Truckee on Friday and Saturday. A Caltrans contractor will be grinding off rough patches of asphalt in the westbound No. 2 and No. 3 lanes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. According to Caltrans, work is not expected next week due to storms in the forecast, but will continue over the next two months over a 10-mile stretch from just west of Boca to Donner Lake.
