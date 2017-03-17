Oroville Dam eyes new test as main spillway reopens

In a new test of Oroville Dam’s battered infrastructure, the fractured main spillway was set to resume outflows Friday after a three-week shutdown as state officials concentrate on reducing water levels at the troubled reservoir.
The state Department of Water Resources said the fractured spillway, whose troubles triggered a near catastrophe at Lake Oroville last month, was expected to reopen for business late Friday morning. DWR has said it expects to release water from the main spillway at about 40,000 to 50,000 cubic feet per second.
DWR also announced in a press release late Thursday that it was planning to reduce outflows from the dam’s hydro electric plant, although it wasn’t immediately clear why.
The main spillway was shut off at the end of February so DWR crews could dredge out the debris that accumulated in the Feather River as a result of the giant crater that erupted Feb. 7. The debris was clogging the river channel beneath the concrete chute, making it impossible to operate the power plant. DWR officials need the power plant functioning in order to release water during the spring runoff season, while they turn their attention to repairing the damaged spillway.
The shutoff of the main spillway revealed gaping crevices in the spillway and the adjoining hillsides. DWR has been patching the area with concrete and other materials but wants to implement a permanent repair this summer.
The resumption of outflows from the main spillway after a three-week pause is a key step in the recovery of the dam. “It shouldn’t be as white-knuckle as it was, but I’m sure they’ll be a little worried about it,” said Jay Lund, the head of UC Davis’ Center for Watershed Sciences.
The spillway is being turned back on because lake levels have been creeping up the past three weeks. The water stood at 864 feet early Friday, an increase of about 24 feet since the spillway was switched off Feb. 27. That’s still well below point at which water would flow uncontrolled out of the emergency spillway. When water topped the emergency spillway Feb. 12, it caused such severe erosion on the adjacent hillside that dam officials feared the emergency structure would fail, bringing a wall of water down on Oroville and other downstream communities. That led to a two-day evacuation of 188,000 residents.
The crisis stabilized when DWR officials cranked up releases from the main spillway to 100,000 cubic feet per second, halting the rise in the lake level and arresting the flow of water over the emergency spillway.
Lund and others said keeping lake levels low this spring will be a challenge, given what’s expected to be a heavy season of runoff from the Sierra Nevada. Another storm is expected in the coming days, although it isn’t expected to spike reservoir inflows severely.
Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow
