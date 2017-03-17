Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Afternoon parade in Old Sacramento
The 21st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. at Neasham and Front streets in Old Sacramento. Festivities start at 11:30 a.m. with shows by Capital Cheer Elite Storm, McKeever School of Irish Dance and Element Brass Band. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., vendors will be set up on K Street. Old Sacramento streets will be closed from noon to 3 p.m. for traffic and parking. Go to http://sacb.ee/9bSr for more information.
Roseville police host coffee meeting
The Roseville Police Department hosts a Coffee with a Cop event from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at McDonald’s, 3994 Foothills Blvd., near Baseline Road. Residents can meet with neighborhood officers and other police staff, ask questions and raise concerns All ages are welcome.
Orchestra holds fundraising concert
Rancho Cordova Civic Light Orchestra, an all-volunteer community orchestra, presents its “Remembering Home” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Rancho Cordova High School Performing Arts Theater, 2239 Chase Drive. The event is the orchestra’s annual fundraising concert and silent auction and the only time each year it charges admission. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $35 at the door. Go to http://rcclo.org/ for more information.
Trailers, antiques displayed in Elk Grove
The fourth annual Old Town Elk Grove Vintage Trailer and Antique Show is planned from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Old Town Plaza, 9615 Railroad St. A benefit for the Elk Grove Historical Society, the event features restored vintage trailers and campers and dozens of vendors selling antiques, collectibles and other items. Food will be available for purchase. Entrance fee is $5 per person; children 16 and younger are free. Go to www.thereddoorelkgrove.com for more information.
