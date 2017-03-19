Local

March 19, 2017 4:00 PM

Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.

1) Will California farms find enough workers amid Trump’s immigration crackdown?

Despite their symbiotic relationship, farmworkers and farmers enter this debate from vastly different perspectives.

Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

Despite their symbiotic relationship, farmworkers and farmers enter this debate from vastly different perspectives.

José Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

2) Water agency with highest salaries in region to raise rates again

One of the largest water providers in the Sacramento region is once again facing criticism for employee compensation, this time as it seeks to raise rates by 41 percent over five years.

3) Is this dinner-and-a-movie theater the best in the Sacramento region?

It’s hard to think of more favorable circumstances under which to try movie-theater cuisine.

4) A talker: How Tom McClintock’s cowardly words motivated these grandmothers – and others – to get him out

You never know what can happen when grandmothers driven by love and patriotism decide to #resist.

California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faced a crowd of about 400 at a town hall meeting in Mariposa, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee

5) Popular on Twitter: Papagiannis learns how rough the NBA can be against Adams, Thunder

Kings rookie Papagiannis is learning it’s not easy to overpower players in the NBA, something he might have gotten away with in the D-League.

Papagiannis talks about facing Steven Adams: 'Never played against a player like this'

George Papagiannis discusses his performance in the Kings' 110-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

6) Popular on Facebook: Lack of kids in Davis fuels K-12 transfers from outside the school district

Homegrown students now make up one of the smallest kindergarten classes in the Davis Joint Unified School District in years

7) Popular on video: Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like

Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like

Photographs capture the emotion and action of the first NCAA Tournament held at Golden 1 Center on Friday in Sacramento.

Photographs by Randy Pench, José Luis Villegas and Andrew Seng Produced by Sue Morrow

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos