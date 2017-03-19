Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) Will California farms find enough workers amid Trump’s immigration crackdown?
Despite their symbiotic relationship, farmworkers and farmers enter this debate from vastly different perspectives.
2) Water agency with highest salaries in region to raise rates again
One of the largest water providers in the Sacramento region is once again facing criticism for employee compensation, this time as it seeks to raise rates by 41 percent over five years.
3) Is this dinner-and-a-movie theater the best in the Sacramento region?
It’s hard to think of more favorable circumstances under which to try movie-theater cuisine.
4) A talker: How Tom McClintock’s cowardly words motivated these grandmothers – and others – to get him out
You never know what can happen when grandmothers driven by love and patriotism decide to #resist.
5) Popular on Twitter: Papagiannis learns how rough the NBA can be against Adams, Thunder
Kings rookie Papagiannis is learning it’s not easy to overpower players in the NBA, something he might have gotten away with in the D-League.
6) Popular on Facebook: Lack of kids in Davis fuels K-12 transfers from outside the school district
Homegrown students now make up one of the smallest kindergarten classes in the Davis Joint Unified School District in years
7) Popular on video: Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like
