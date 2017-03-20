Feds release list of jails not following immigration order, and one local facility is on it

0:32 CHP officers do the 'worm,' other dance moves at Lodi High assembly Pause

1:54 Spokesperson says Matthew Muller's family is 'profoundly sorrowful'

0:30 CHP helicopter spots injured hiker near Auburn, directs ground response to help her

2:40 CHP describes fatal three-car collision on White Rock Road

0:41 'I didn't know it was that awful,' says mother of Muller victim

1:58 Attorney says FBI should be held responsible for what happened to Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins

2:13 At least 10 hurt at chaotic, bloody neo-Nazi rally at Capitol

1:50 Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

1:20 Witness stunned by sudden outbreak of violence at state Capitol