Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Council to consider streetcar commission
The Sacramento City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposal to establish a Sacramento Streetcar Community Facilities District in connection with plans to construct a 3.3-mile streetcar line extending from the West Sacramento Civic Center to midtown Sacramento. The council will also consider a resolution calling for a special ballot to be mailed to owners of non-residential properties along the proposed path asking whether they would approve a tax to help pay for the system. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Sacramento City Hall, 915 I St.
Tuesday Train Rides return to Old Sac
The California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum are once again offering excursion train rides to the general public on 10 Tuesdays in spring 2017. Tuesday Train Rides are available on March 21 and 28, April 4, 11, 18 and 25, and May 2. Two train ride times are available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the Tuesdays when the trains are running. All excursion trains depart from the Central Pacific Railroad Freight Depot in Old Sacramento on Front Street between J and K streets. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for youths ages 6 to 17, and free for children 5 and under. Weekday train ride tickets are only available in-person on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 10:30 a.m. the day of the train ride at the Sacramento Southern Railroad ticket office in Old Sacramento. For more information, call 916-323-9280 or visit www.californiarailroad.museum.
Bluegrass on tap at Mondavi Center
The Mondavi Center at UC Davis sponsors a concert by two top bluegrass groups – a band led by Del McCoury and banjo player Béla Fleck teaming with vocalist and banjo player Abigail Washburn. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $27.
