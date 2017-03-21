Sacramento woman Missy Robertson leaves ‘The Voice’

Sacramento singer/songwriter Missy Robertson bid farewell to “The Voice” on Monday after battling in a voice-off.
Robertson first took the stage for the NBC hit singing competition’s 12 season during blind auditions March 6. She sang Alessia Cara’s “Scars to your Beautiful,” and ultimately chose Alicia Keys as her coach.
On Monday, Robertson sang Janelle Monae’s “Tightrope” with contestant Anatalia Villaranda, but was voted off.
“Being on the show was probably one of the most amazing experiences I have ever had,” Robertson said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Working with the producers, coaches.. everyone was so encouraging. They want to see you succeed even beyond the show.”
Robertson, who lives in Citrus Heights, said she quit her job as an employment specialist and plans to book different singing gigs.
“I want to pursue my dream full time, just traveling and singing,” she said.
Robertson said she will be performing at the Denio’s Flea Market in Roseville Sunday.
