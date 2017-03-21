Local

March 21, 2017 2:29 PM

Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Bee Metro Staff

Ag Day at Capitol

California Ag Day festivities take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the west steps of the state Capitol. Ag Day is an annual event to recognize California’s agricultural community by showcasing the many crops and commodities that are produced in the state. Go to www.cdfa.ca.gov/agday/ for more information.

Elk Grove council meets

The Elk Grove City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. A public hearing about indoor personal marijuana cultivation is one of the subjects to be discussed. Go to www.elkgrovecity.org for more information.

Social Security information shared

Learn about Social Security benefits – and create an online account – from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Martha Riley Community Library, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville.

Republic FC hosts friendly

Sacramento Republic FC hosts the MLS’ San Jose Earthquakes in a preseason match at 7:30 p.m. at Papa Murhy’s Park, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento.

Kings take on Bucks

The Sacramento Kings play the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center, 547 L St., Sacramento.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos