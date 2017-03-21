Crumbling bank along Feather River reveals possible American Indian skeletal remains

A crumbling riverbank caused by rising and falling flows along the Feather River in Sutter County have revealed what authorities believe may be American Indian skeletal remains.
Sutter County Undersheriff Jeff Pierce said the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call at 6:16 p.m. Sunday reporting what were thought to be human bones in the crumbling embankment off Eager Road, between Yuba City and Live Oak.
Pierce said the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they are human skeletal remains and sent photos to an anthropologist in Chico. He said the agency also reported the find to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
No effort has been made to remove the bones, Pierce said, explaining that current conditions make it difficult and hazardous to access the area.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
