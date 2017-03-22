Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Enrollment fair in Carmichael
If you’re in the San Juan Unified School District and have questions about your child’s entrance into kindergarten or transitional kindergarten, check out the enrollment fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can enroll in kindergarten this fall if they turn 5 years old by Sept. 1. They can enter transitional kindergarten if they will be age 5 between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2, 2017. The fair will be in Marvin Marshall Preschool and Children’s Center, 5309 Kenneth Ave., Carmichael. For information, call 916-971-7375.
Citrus Heights council meets
The Citrus Heights City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 6360 Fountain Square Drive. Among items scheduled to be discussed is the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelter services contract. Go to www.citrusheights.net for more information.
Women in the Arts discussion
Women in the Arts, a panel discussion, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St. The event features a conversation with a panel of artists discussing the issues facing female artists. Kathrine Lemke Waste, president of American Women Artists, will moderate the program. The panel includes Texas-based painter Donna Howell-Sickles and Los Angeles-based interdisciplinary artist Micol Hebron. Go to www.crockerart.org for more information.
Storytelling, poetry at bookstore
Speak Up Storytelling and Poetry Night takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Avid Reader Books, 1600 Broadway. Call 916-441-4400 for more information.
