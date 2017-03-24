Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Budget town hall planned
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Councilmember Eric Geurra host a town hall meeting about the city’s annual budget from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the George Sim Community Center, 6207 Logan St.
Sacramento City College gala
“Forward: Sacramento City College Centennial Gala” begins at 6 p.m. at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, 1230 J St. The City Theatre’s ensemble players, the Sacramento City Choir and City Jazz Band are scheduled to perform. Go to https://scclosrios.ejoinme.org/sccat100 for more information.
Pancake breakfast at library
The Friends of the Colonial Heights Library pancake breakfast is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 4799 Stockton Blvd. Attendees can chat about neighborhood issues with City Councilmember Jay Schenirer and staff. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person, with all proceeds paying for library materials and programming at the library system.
Unwanted tires welcome
The city of Sacramento and the Sacramento Conservation Corp will hold a tire amnesty event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Services Center, 2812 Meadowview Road. Sacramento residents can drop off up to eight rubber tires for recycling. The event is free. Rims will not be accepted. Go to www.sacrecycle.org for more information.
Crime Stoppers hold fundraiser
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers host a fundraising crab feed from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Citrus Heights Community Center, 6300 Fountain Square Drive. Go to www.crimealert.org/localnews.aspx for more information.
Gem of an event in Roseville
A Gem, Jewelry, Fossil and Mineral Show is planned this weekend at the Placer County Fairgrounds, 800 All America City Blvd., in Roseville. The Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society is sponsoring the event, where more than 60 vendors will display wares in four buildings. Event times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Go to www.rockrollers.com for more information.
Comments