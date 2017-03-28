Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, March 28:
Urban jobs initiative to be discussed
The Sacramento City Council is scheduled to hear a report on Valley Vision’s Urban Jobs Initiative. The group’s proposal includes a 10-year plan to improve health care and upend economic insecurity in Sacramento’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Sacramento City Hall, 915 I St.
Jazz group performs global rhythms
The Gyani Indo Jazz Ensemble performs as part of Sacramento State’s World Music Series. The California-based group combines Indian raga, jazz, Arabic melodies and global rhythms in a unique blend of Hindustani forms of music with improvisation. The event starts at 8 p.m. at the Sacramento State Music Recital Hall, 6000 J St. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $8 for students.
San Juan district weighs starting school 5 minutes later to let students get more sleep
The San Juan Unified School District board will consider delaying start times at most campuses by five minutes next school year. The district envisions additional five-minute shifts in the subsequent two school years. The change comes as research suggests students – particularly adolescents – are not getting enough sleep in part because they have to arrive at school too early. The discussion is scheduled for 8 p.m. at district headquarters, 3738 Walnut Ave., Carmichael.
Rocklin council considers development at former golf club
The Rocklin City Council will consider entering negotiations to allow development on part of the former Rocklin Golf Club. Under the proposal, the city would allow “medium density residential development” on 42 acres of the property, while the city would acquire 27 acres for open space and receive 114 acres as a donation. The golf course closed in 2015, and the city says residents have called for government intervention as the property has gone without maintenance. The City Council meets at 6 p.m, Council Chambers, 3970 Rocklin Road.
Comments