Infant in head-on crash dies at hospital hours after mom, brother killed on impact

A 1-year-old boy, who died of injuries suffered early Monday in a head-on collision on Jackson Road that also killed his mother and 11-year-old brother, has been identified by coroner’s deputies.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the 1-year-old died at 5:40 p.m. Monday at UC Davis Medical Center. The Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the infant as Angel Lorenzo Villalobos.
The Coroner’s Office earlier identified the other two victims as the driver Renee Villalobos, 31, and her son Gerardo Villalobos, 11. Both lived in Elk Grove. The Coroner’s Office said the baby is also the son of Renee Villalobos.
At 3:05 a.m., Renee and Gerardo Villalobos were in the front seats of a Honda Accord and infant Angel was in the back when their car traveling eastbound on Jackson Road drifted toward the westbound lane into a white panel van, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred south of Rosemont between Harlin Drive and Mayhew Road, just east of Watt Avenue.
The mother and her 11-year-old were not wearing seat belts, and the infant was not fully strapped into a car seat, according to the CHP.
Renee and Gerardo Villalobos died on impact, and the 1-year-old was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center.
The driver of the panel van, a Ford Transit, was conscious and alert at the scene. He suffered a minor injury.
Bill Lindelof
