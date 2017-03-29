Top French air team to fly at Mather showcase

The squadron of jets scheduled to perform high-speed maneuvers over Rancho Cordova next month will be red, white and blue. But save the “USA” chants.
The April 15 visit to Mather Airport will be a rare opportunity for area residents to see top French Air Force demonstration team “Patrouille de France” in North America.
Tickets to the special demonstration go on sale to the general public Thursday. Tickets were previously available to California Capital Air Show insiders.
The Sacramento stop is part of an eight-city tour commemorating the 100th anniversary of America entering World War I. The stop at Mather Airport is the squadron’s only West Coast appearance. The mini-airshow is in addition to the regular California Capitol Airshow, scheduled Sept. 9 and 10 at Mather.
The April 15 show, presented by Sacramento County and the city of Rancho Cordova, will take place between noon and 2 p.m.
