In smartphone era, massive toy train estate sale draws hobbyists to rare collection

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay Pause

0:46 Grant gets new pool

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

0:29 Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute

0:51 Students can sleep in thanks to later start times at Davis middle schools

0:46 Weekend demolition at Sacramento State's University Union

1:49 UC Davis aide: Worse than pepper spray

1:25 Suspicious object found in McClatchy High School bathroom