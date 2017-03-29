Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Concerts in the Park acts to be announced
The lineup of musical acts to perform during this year’s Concerts in the Park at Cesar Chavez Plaza will be announced during a special event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the plaza, Ninth and J streets, Sacramento. The “Lunch and Launch” will feature local food trucks and DJ Joseph One. Go to https://godowntownsac.com for more information.
State of the City in Elk Grove
Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly delivers his State of the City address beginning at 6 p.m. at the Falls Event Center, 8280 Elk Grove Blvd. Go to www.elkgrovecity.org or call 916-691-3760 for more information.
Game night features Japanese favorites
Twisted Sacratomato Game Night: “JapanAmerica” Edition celebrates Japanese culture and the opening of three Japan-focused exhibitions at Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St., Sacramento. The event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the museum. Attendees can play Go, a classic black-and-white tile board game, or learn to master shogi, Japanese chess, or partake in a sudoku battle. Go to www.crockerart.org for more information.
