Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

0:46 Grant gets new pool Pause

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:46 Mark Orr's challenges are clear as he returns home to run Sac State athletics

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

0:29 Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years