Missing North Highlands boy found safely

An 11-year-old North Highlands boy was found safely Wednesday night after being reported missing, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
Nathaniel “Nathan” Lasater went missing around 4 p.m. Wednesday and was considered at-risk with high-functioning autism and a need for medication, a press release said. Sacramento County deputies said Lasater has been known to hitchhike and has been found as far away as Modesto in the past.
Lasater returned to his home on the 5800 block of San Marcos Way safely late Wednesday night “safe and sound,” the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
