Trump administration, rejecting scientists’ findings, won’t ban chemical widely used on California farms

The Trump administration has rejected calls to ban a chemical widely used on California farms, over-riding conclusions by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency scientists.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt issued his decision on a pesticide called chlorpyrifos late Wednesday, saying he was reversing steps taken by EPA officials under former President Barack Obama.
“We are returning to using sound science in decision-making – rather than predetermined results,” he said in a prepared statement late Wednesday. The decision was endorsed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which said “this important pest management tool will remain available to growers.”
A coalition of environmental and farm worker groups had called for the pesticide’s ban, including the United Farm Workers, California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation and the Natural Resources Defense Council. The groups, in comments submitted to the EPA in January, said the chemical was particularly unsafe for children and could contaminate drinking water.
“All workers who mix and apply chlorpyrifos pesticides are exposed to levels greater than what EPA considers safe,” the groups said in their petition. “That is the case even with the maximum possible protective clothing, equipment and engineering controls.”
The California Farm Bureau urged the EPA not to ban the chemical, saying it was an essential pest control tool. Chlorpyrifos is used on nearly 60 California crops and approximately 1.3 million acres of California farmland, the bureau said in comments filed with the EPA in late 2015.
Those crops include alfalfa, almonds, apricots, cotton, cherries, grapes, pistachios, peaches, lemons and oranges.
“Products containing chlorpyrifos are critical to California agriculture,” the farm bureau’s environmental affairs director, Cynthia Cory, told the EPA. “There are no known areas with drinking water concerns related to use of chlorpyrifos in California.”
