Elk Grove unanimously approves spending $31 million for aquatics center, other improvements

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities Pause

0:46 Grant gets new pool

0:29 Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute

1:46 Mark Orr's challenges are clear as he returns home to run Sac State athletics

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

0:51 Students can sleep in thanks to later start times at Davis middle schools

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

0:48 Firefighters battle blaze at south Sacramento home