Sales tax increases to kick in on April Fools Day – no joke

Sales tax rates in nine jurisdictions in the Sacramento region will increase on Saturday.
The April Fools Day hikes are no joke, but the result of voter-approved measures.
With the increases, Stockton in San Joaquin County will lead the pack with a new sales tax of 9 percent, according to the California Board of Equalization. Isleton in Sacramento County and Nevada City in Nevada County follow with sales tax rates of 8.75 percent, and Placerville in El Dorado County and Truckee in Nevada County, with 8.25 percent.
Sales tax rates for other cities and counties in California are available on the Board of Equalization website, http://www.boe.ca.gov/sutax/pam71.htm.
Sales tax increases
Rates going into effect on April 1, 2017:
Community
Old rate
New rate
Grass Valley
7.875%
8%
Isleton
8.25%
8.75%
Loomis
7.25%
7.5%
Nevada City
8.25%
8.75%
Nevada County
7.375%
7.5%
Placerville
7.75%
8.25%
Stockton
8.75%
9%
Truckee
8.125%
8.25%
West Sacramento
7.75%
8%
Source: state Board of Equalization
