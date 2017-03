The Coast Guard rescued two hikers who were stranded along the Eel River near Island Mountain and McKinleyville, Wednesday morning, March 29, 2017. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay hoisted two men into the helicopter and transferred them to local response personnel waiting in a nearby field. The hikers were reportedly sightseeing along the Eel River when they became disoriented and lost after sunset. One man was reportedly experiencing symptoms of dehydration at the time of the rescue.