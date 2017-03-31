Deep fryer leads to fire at Sacramento sushi restaurant

A deep fryer caused a Sacramento sushi restaurant to catch fire early Friday morning, according to the Sacramento Metroplitan Fire District.
Around 3 a.m., multiple callers reported smoke coming from Sushi Hook, a popular restaurant in a strip mall at the 800 block of Howe Avenue.
Chris Vestal, spokesman for the Metro fire department, said fire crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, where it originated, and keep it from spreading to other buildings.
Vestal said the fire was caused by a deep fryer, but it is not exactly clear as to how.
“As far as conditions, we don’t know specifically what caused it,” Vestal said.
The fire damaged the kitchen, and there was smoke damage throughout the building, he said.
There was no damage to other buildings in the area and there were no injuries.
It took eight trucks and 31 firefighters to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes.
