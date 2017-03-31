Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Exhibit focuses on border walls
In the exhibit “Up Against the Wall,” photographer Flo Razowsky combines photos with installation pieces that re-create border barriers from around the world, including many walls and fences erected along the U.S. border with Mexico. The exhibit debuts Saturday at Sacramento State’s Library Galley Annex. A reception is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the gallery. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Go to www.csus.edu/news for more information.
Youth job fair planned
A Youth Job and Resource Fair is offered for those age 16 to 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sacramento City Hall Plaza, 915 I St.
Trout Derby this weekend
Sacramento Municipal Utility District’s annual Trout Derby is scheduled this weekend at the Rancho Seco Recreational Area, 14960 Twin Cities Road in Herald. Anglers hooking the heaviest catches can win cash and prizes, including an adult and youth grand prize awarded each day for the heaviest trout caught. Event times are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, go to www.smud.org/ranchoseco.
Poet speaks at library
Phillp Larrea will share his latest book “Part Time Job” and talk about his journey to becoming a published poet from being the general manager of the Chelsea store in New York on which the movie “You’ve Got Mail” was based. The event begins at 2 p.m. at Arden-Dimick Library, 891 Watt Ave., Sacramento. Go to www.saclibrary.org/events for more information.
Republic FC hosts soccer match
Sacramento Republic FC hosts the Orange County SC at 7:30 p.m. at Papa Murphy’s Park, 1600 Exposition Blvd.
