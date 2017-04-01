Local

April 1, 2017 4:51 PM

Sheriff responds to south Sacramento shooting

By Brad Branan

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two armed suspects in connection with the shooting of a 45-year-old man in south Sacramento.

The Sheriff’s Department received a call about 1 p.m. Saturday that the man had been shot in his upper body. The shooting happened on the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the location of Rainbow Mini Park.

The victim was responsive when deputies arrived at the scene and had non-life threatening injuries, said Sgt. Tony Turnbull, the department’s spokesman. Paramedics brought him to the hospital.

Two suspects with handguns fled from the scene on foot, Turnbull said.

