Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday, April 3

Balloon release honors homicide victims
Parents grieving for the children they lost through homicide will hold an annual balloon release Monday for murder victims everywhere. The nonprofit Sacramento-area chapter of Parents of Murdered Children became affiliated with the national POMC in 2008. The event starts at 11 a.m. at the McKinley Rose Garden, 3300 H St., Sacramento. Balloon release is at noon. The public is invited.
Canine food truck makes local stop
The Good Stuff Pet Truck makes a stop just south of the Public Market Building, 1110 Front St., Sacramento, from 4 to 7 p.m. The truck is on a national tour and features a doggy lounge, sample treats and free dog training demonstrations.
Jazz concert on tap in midtown
Harley White Jr. performs with his nine-piece orchestra at the CLARA center, 2420 N St., Sacramento. The performance starts at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by the Sacramento Jazz Coop. Tickets are $25.
Indie musician performs in Folsom
Indie-folk singer and songwriter Diego Davidenko performs tunes from his new album at Nicholson’s MusiCafe, 632 E. Bidwell St., Folsom. The album, “In an Empty House,” was recorded in a quiet home in the canyons north of Los Angeles. Described as introspective and bare, the album delves into themes of loss and impermanence.
