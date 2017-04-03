Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday, April 3

0:35 Three shot at Del Paso Heights park, one in serious condition Pause

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike

2:17 Sacramento's most wanted: These fugitive felons pack variety onto their rap sheets

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

2:39 Settlement in flashlight beating case by Sacramento deputy

0:33 Police drive to scene of Flenaugh shooting: 'Shots fired, suspect is down'

5:40 Sacramento's Historic City Cemetery rose garden thrives after controversy

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs