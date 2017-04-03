Lawsuit alleging violation by Councilwoman Angelique Ashby heads to jury

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying Pause

2:17 Sacramento's most wanted: These fugitive felons pack variety onto their rap sheets

0:35 Three shot at Del Paso Heights park, one in serious condition

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

2:02 Sacramento's most wanted: Meet the region's newest batch of fugitives

0:48 Firefighters battle blaze at south Sacramento home

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims