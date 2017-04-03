Prieto turns down free military vehicle for Yolo County after residents protest

Yolo County Sheriff Ed Prieto has decided against accepting a free military vehicle, saying he doesn’t want to further erode community trust during the “current national political climate and the fear of police militarization.”
During a February meeting of the Board of Supervisors, community members expressed opposition to the sheriff’s interest in accepting a mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle, known as as a MRAP, from the FBI.
In particular, residents expressed concern the Sheriff’s Office would use the vehicle for protests, a claim Prieto denied, according to a news release issued Monday by the office.
Prieto believed the vehicle would have helped the office’s response to certain incidents, but decided against accepting it because of the need for the community’s trust, according to the news release.
The Sheriff’s Office became the second law-enforcement agency in Yolo County to turn down an offer of a free MRAP. The Davis Police Department returned one in 2014 after widespread community opposition. That vehicle was accepted by the Woodland Police Department.
