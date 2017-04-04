Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, April 4:
Sacramento council to discuss diversity, pay equity
Sacramento City Council members will hear City Auditor Jorge Oseguera’s report on diversity on the city’s boards, committees and commissions. (The report hadn’t been released as of 5 p.m. Monday.) Also on Tuesday, which is Equal Pay Day, council members will discuss the importance of pay equity among men and women in the city of Sacramento, and in the private sector, and update the community on the next steps in the city’s gender parity efforts. The council meets at 6 p.m. in its City Hall chambers, 915 I St., Sacramento.
Yolo supervisors take up mental health plan
Yolo County supervisors will hear a presentation from consultant Resource Development Associates on the Mental Health Services Act community planning process and the development of the final draft of a three-year program and expenditure plan for the next three fiscal years. The supervisors meet at 9 a.m. in their chambers, 625 Court St., Woodland.
World Music at Sacramento State
The Chinyakare Ensemble brings the music of Zimbabwe to Sacramento State as part of the World Music Concert series beginning at 8 p.m. at the school’s music recital hall. A family of musicians, dancers and teachers committed to preserving and sharing traditional Zimbabwean culture, Chinyakare presents traditional dance and music from Zimbabwe and Southern Africa. Tickets are $15 general admission and $8 for students.
Kings host Mavericks
The Sacramento Kings take on the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
