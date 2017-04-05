Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know today, Wednesday, April 5:
Roseville council to vote on expanding sewer plant, using waste gas to fuel city vehicles
Roseville City Council members will vote on a resolution approving the Pleasant Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion and energy recovery projects. The city-owned plant, built in 2004, operates close to its treatment capacity of 9.5 million gallons per day. The project would expand capacity to 12 million gallons per day to handle projected growth through 2040. The proposed project would add anaerobic digestion to the treatment process. Anaerobic digestion produces digester gas, which is similar to natural gas or methane. A proposed energy recovery project would use the gas to power city vehicles. The council meets at 7 p.m. at 311 Vernon St.
West Sac council to consider pay parking, bike share program
The West Sacramento City Council will take up the somewhat controversial plan to charge for metered and monthly parking in the city’s developing riverfront Bridge District. A bike-share program in the area will also be discussed. The council meets at 7 p.m. at 1110 West Capitol Ave.
Immigration rights
Join Sol Collective’s Sacramento Activist School and attorney Brian Lόpez at 6 p.m. to learn about immigration rights and resources. Light food and refreshments will be provided. The Sol Collective is at 2574 21st St., Sacramento. The event is free. Donations are accepted.
Sac State noon concert series hosts band Atlas Park
Sacramento State’s University Union UNIQUE Programs presents a Wednesday Nooner concert featuring Atlas Park. The event will be held in The University Unions Redwood Room at noon. Influenced by artists ranging from David Bowie and Radiohead to The Beatles and Death Cab for Cutie, Atlas Park was formed in 2014 by Daniel Gatling. The concert is free. For the full calendar, visit www.SacStateUNIQUE.com or call the University Union Information Desk at (916) 278-6997. The campus is at 6000 J St., Sacramento.
