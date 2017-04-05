Amber Alert: 4-month-old abducted from Mountain View by dad, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 4-month-old girl, Madilyn Wallin, whose father is accused of abducting her from Mountain View on Tuesday.
The father is identified as 45-year-old Michael Wallin, and he was last seen in a blue 2007 Nissan Altima with paper license plates, according to the CHP. Wallin is 6-foot-2, 220 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has full body tattoos including on his hands, the CHP reports.
Madilyn is 2 feet tall, 15 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a white tank top and pink ballerina outfit, according to the CHP.
Wallin does not have custody of his child and allegedly took her during an argument with Madilyn’s mother, according to authorities.
The Amber Alert is in effect in Alameda, San Joaquin, Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties.
Authorities ask that you call 911 to report any sightings.
