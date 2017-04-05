Sewer district to pay $225,000 fine for 2015 spill into Arcade Creek

The Sacramento Area Sewer District has agreed to pay a $225,000 fine for spilling raw sewage into Arcade Creek in October 2015.
The district reached a settlement with the state Central Valley Water Board over the spill of an estimated 188,000 gallons of sewage into the creek near 6601 Thalia Way in Citrus Heights. The agreement notes that the estimate is not the most accurate because the spill was not discovered for two days.
The district also faces enforcement action over repeated sewage spills during recent winter storms. Record precipitation overwhelmed area sewer systems, including those in Placerville and the Sacramento Area Sewer District, which reported 400,000 gallons of spills in January and February.
That is more than the district spilled in a nearly four-year period preceding the winter storms, according to the settlement agreement for the October 2015 spill. The district had spills totaling 300,000 gallons during that time.
In the October 2015 spill, a contractor installed a temporary sewer bypass on Arcade Creek before concluding work for the weekend, records show. When rain fell the next morning, the creek flow increased and the bypass failed.
The spill was discovered the following Monday morning. The district says it dammed portions of the creek and was able to pump out all of the sewage.
Central Valley Water Board staff maintain that full recovery of the sewage, three days after the spill, would be impossible, records show. Staff concluded that the spill had the potential to harm municipal water supplies and aquatic life in the creek.
According to the settlement, the district has updated its policies to prevent future accidents, including increased monitoring of such work during storms.
The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.
Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee
