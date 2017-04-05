National parks celebrate 100 years with four free entrance days in April

In celebration of its 100th anniversary and National Park Week, the National Park Service is waiving park entrance fees during two weekends in April.
April 15-16 and 22-23 will be free days at the 118 national parks that normally charge an entrance fee, according to a news release. Entrance to the remainder of the more than 400 national parks is always free.
The fee waiver includes entrance, commercial tour and transportation entrance fees. Other fees – such as those for reservations, camping, tours, concessions and fees collected by third parties – are not included unless stated otherwise, according to the news release.
In California, the fee waiver applies to Cabrillo National Monument, Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Lassen Volcanic National Park, Lava Beds National Monument, Muir Woods National Monument, Pinnacles National Park, San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Whiskeytown National Recreation Area and Yosemite National Park.
Additional free dates scheduled this year are Aug. 25, National Park Service birthday; Sept. 30, National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11-12, Veterans Day weekend.
