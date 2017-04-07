Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

Sutter’s Fort fair
A three-day Special Traders’ Faire begins today at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, 2701 L St., Sacramento. The once-a-year event will feature artists creating pioneer goods, including clothing, housewares and toys. Visitors can make their own crafts, haggle with traders and watch demonstrations. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information visit the park’s website or call 916-445-4422.
Burbank students to be honored
Assemblyman Jim Cooper will honor 50 students at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento for improving their grades and attendance record. Award recipients will win a tour of the San Francisco 49ers’ headquarters later this month in Santa Clara. Cooper will honor students at the campus, 3500 Florin Road, starting at 9 a.m.
Auburn Art Walk
The first Auburn Art Walk will highlight original artwork in dozens of Auburn venues. A free bus will be available, and visitors can meet artists and listen to music. Wineries will provide tastings. The event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown and Old Town Auburn.
Jazz ensembles
Sacramento State’s vocal jazz ensembles – Vox Now, Jazz Singers, and C-Sus Voices – will perform as part of the Festival of the Arts. The jazz concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Capistrano Concert Hall at Sacramento State, 6000 J St. Tickets range from $5 for students to $10 for the general public.
Long Lunch Fridays
Long Lunch Fridays return to the Downtown Commons Public Plaza, adjacent to Golden 1 Center, 547 L St., Sacramento, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food trucks scheduled to take part in Friday’s event are Dog Town, Flavor Face, Smokers Wild BBQ and Smoothie Patrol & Coffee. Go to DOCOSacramento.com or the DOCO Sacramento Facebook page for more information.
Moustache and beard competition
The Sixth Annual Northern California Moustache and Beard Competition, hosted by the The Moustache and Beard Social Club, takes place at the California Automobile Museum, 2200 Front St., Sacramento, starting at 6 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit the social club’s Facebook page.
