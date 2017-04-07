Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Elm tree monitors sought
Volunteers are sought to monitor the health of elm trees in various areas of Sacramento. From 9 to 11 a.m., a training session is scheduled at the Coloma Community Center, 4623 T St. Dutch elm disease, a fungal disease with no known cure, has been plaguing city elms since the 1990s, according to event organizers. Volunteers are bring asked to use a mobile device to report trees with symptoms of the disease so they can be followed up by the city of Sacramento’s Urban Forestry Department. Go to http://sactree.com/pages/594 for more information.
Beer, chili fundraiser
The Sacramento Beer and Chili Festival, a fundraiser for The Sacramento Artists Council, takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, 940 P St., Sacramento. The event will features a chili cook off competition and beer tastings provided by local breweries. Proceeds benefit art programs that assist at-risk children, children of homeless families and adopt-a-school art programs for Sacramento regional schools. Go to http://sacramentobeerandchilifestival.com/ for more information.
Plant sale in Elk Grove
A Garden Plant Sale is planned from 9 a.m. to noon at the Elk Grove Community Garden, 10025 Hampton Oak Drive. Gardeners can start their tomato and vegetable garden for just $1 to $2 a plant. Herbs, flowers and succulents will also be sold. Go to www.elkgrovecommunitygarden.org for more information.
Sale at community garden
The fourth annual Organic Plant Sale and Open House continues this weekend at the Sylvan Ranch Community Garden, 7450 Stock Ranch Road, Citrus Heights. Event times are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Go to www.sylvanranchgarden.org for more information.
River Cats take on Rainiers
The Sacramento River Cats play the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. at Raley Field.
Comments