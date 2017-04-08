Rain doesn't stop the Doggy Dash

Despite the rain, hundreds of people with their dogs turned out for the 24th annual Doggy Dash at Land Park, a 2K and 4K walk to benefit the Sacramento SPCA. Video by Autumn Payne. Still photography by Randall Benton. Music by bensound.com
