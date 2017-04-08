Hundreds attend SPCA Doggy Dash

'Jayde' wears green boots to keep her feet dry in the rain during this year's annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Jayde's owner Laura Shane of Rancho Cordova, explains that Jayde simply does not like to walk in the rain.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Hundreds of dogs and their owners walk the course during this year's annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Hundreds of dogs and their owners walk the course during this year's annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Jacquelin Smith, left, and her mother Robyn Jensen of Greenhaven carry their dogs 'Kona', and 'Eko' repectively during this year's annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Cristina Lupercio of east Sacramento photographs her dog 'Lucy' during this year's annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Hundreds of dogs and their owners walk the course during this year's annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Dipti Barua, left, and her husband Nipun Barua drag their dog 'Rico' from a puddle during this year's annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Rico pulled away from his leash to splash in the rain water pooling along the route.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Cassie Walling of Curtis Park cradles her dog 'Cuca Bear' at the starting line of this year's annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Kristen Kolleda of Yuba City hugs her dog 'Brody' just before this year's annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
'Kona' looks up at owner Kelsey Kirgegaard prior to this year's annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
A parade of dogs and their owners walks the course during this year's annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Hundreds of dogs and their owners walk the course during this year's annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com