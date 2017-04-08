Did this year feel like the wettest ever? In California’s northern Sierra, it’s about to be

1:15 Watch an overturned big rig get back on its tires Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:16 South Land Park memorial: A community mourns

1:45 Persistent storms turn springtime into another wet stretch for Sacramento region

0:16 Donner Pass reportaje: 'Expecta nieve todo el dia'

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

0:50 Oroville residents return home after evacution order lifted

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

0:54 Amazing flock of birds near Sacramento airport