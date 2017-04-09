Double-decker bike rider helps kick off Fresno's Bike Month
Fresno's Tea Gonzales of Pedal Junkies -- using a double-decker bike -- was one of about 125 people who participated in the 15th annual Mall2Mall Bike Ride, which started at Manchester mall and ended at Mariposa Mall near City Hall on Wednesday, May 4, 2016, in Fresno.
Silvia FloresThe Fresno Bee
Double-decker bike rider helps kick off Fresno's Bike Month
Despite the rain, hundreds of people with their dogs turned out for the 24th annual Doggy Dash at Land Park, a 2K and 4K walk to benefit the Sacramento SPCA. Video by Autumn Payne. Still photography by Randall Benton. Music by bensound.com