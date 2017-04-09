Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Proposed water increases to be discussed
At a Monday night workshop, Del Paso Manor Water District board members will explain a proposal in which an average-size home would see annual increases for five years, bringing the current monthly bill of $43.65 to $80, an 83 percent increase. The district serves about 1,800 residential, commercial and institutional customers in an area bounded by Watt and Eastern avenues, and Maryal Drive and Marconi Avenue. The meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 2391 St. Marks Way, Sacramento.
Highway 99 work scheduled
The state Department of Transportation alerts northbound and southbound motorists on Highway 99 to expect rotating full-ramp closures at various locations from Laguna Boulevard to Elk Grove Boulevard and Elk Grove Creek. The work is scheduled from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. A contractor is scheduled to conduct electrical work, according to Caltrans.
Early fire trucks displayed
The exhibit “To the Rescue,” highlighting early fire truck equipment and firefighters, continues at the California Automobile Museum, 2200 Front St., Sacramento. The Sacramento Fire Museum and the Firefighters Burn Institute co-sponsor the exhibit, along with the automobile museum. Displayed are early fire trucks, firefighting equipment and other objects from the late 1800s through the 1940s. The exhibit, which runs through May 29, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Go to www.calautomuseum.org for more information.
River Cats host doubleheader
The Sacramento River Cats play a doubleheader vs. the Tacoma Rainiers beginning at 4 p.m. at Raley Field.
