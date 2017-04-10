Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, April 11:
Sacramento council weighs card room at Elks Tower
Sacramento City Council members will hold a public hearing on a proposal for a card room with lounge, restaurant and meeting rooms in the Elks Tower building in downtown Sacramento. The owners are seeking a conditional use permit to allow about 23,650 square feet of space for the card room, including 1,990 square feet on the ground floor. The applicant plans to phase in the project to first operate in the smaller first-floor space, with the basement and sports court spaces reserved for future expansion. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the council’s City Hall chambers, 915 I St.
Ying Quartet in concert
The Grammy Award-winning Ying Quartet performs as part of Sacramento State’s New Millennium Concert Series. The quartet’s program includes Borodin’s D Major Quartet, Prokofiev’s F Major Quartet and Beethoven’s Op. 59, No. 3 in C Major, “Rasumovsky.” Tickets range from $10 to $30 for the concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m. at California State University, Sacramento, Capistrano Concert Hall. The campus is at 6000 J St.
Journalism topic of Sacramento State forum
The Society of Professional Journalists at Sacramento State and The State Hornet sponsor a discussion about fact-checking and the current climate of journalism. The event, called “Reporting on Alternative Facts,” starts at 6 p.m. at Del Norte Hall on the Sacramento State campus, 6000 J St. The panel discussion will be moderated by A.G. Block, co-founder of the University of California Center Sacramento’s journalism program.
Kings host Phoenix Suns
The Sacramento Kings play the Phoenix Suns in a 7:30 p.m. game at Golden 1 Center, 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento.
